Fifteen years of empowering women earnt Warrnambool breast cancer nurse Bec Hay both a spot at the Pink Test and Kirribilli House with the prime minister.
While the nurse of 15 years said meeting Anthony Albanese this week was a "privilege", it was being at the Sydney Cricket Ground with her patient Katie Monigatti which stood out the most.
"Just to receive personal recognition was truly humbling and quite amazing," she said.
"And to be involved in the Pink Test was so exciting, it's just something many look forward to each year and to look around the whole SCG, to see everybody get together in a national show of support, was so inspiring.
"Just that visual impact and also feeling of hope for those who have experienced breast cancer."

She said the longevity of her career came down to a passion for helping others.
"It's quite a privilege to be involved with patients and their families experiencing breast cancer," Ms Hay said.
"I'm very proud of the service we've been able to provide for the south-western region.
"We've seen hundreds of ladies during that time and it's so rewarding to see them leading a relatively normal life after treatment, knowing that you have helped not only them but also their families get through that experience.
"It's also about being the one person they know they can contact at any time because sometimes patients don't want to continually burden their family members.
"It's about being an active listener, the person that can provide the information and resources. If somebody hasn't experienced a breast cancer diagnosis before, sometimes they don't even know what to ask.
"We give them the information they need to feel empowered to enable really good informed decision-making."
