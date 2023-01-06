A dynamic display in the field helped Warrnambool Gold lift the Horsham Under 15 Country Week trophy aloft.
Gold coach Zavier Mungean scored bragging rights over dad Jason, who was coaching Warrnambool Blue, in Friday's grand final at Coughlin Park which pitted Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's two representative sides against one another.
Its five-wicket win came on the back of crisp fielding.
Blue was bowled out for 117 with Gold, courtesy of player of the match Lachlan Rea, reeling the total in with 12 overs to spare.
"Our bowling wasn't too good - we had 30 extras for the day - but we did pretty well in the field to restrict Warrnambool Blue to that score and to bowl them out," Zavier said.
"I was proud of that and they (Gold) got four run-outs - that's how good the fielding was."
Rea - a beacon of consistency across the five-day tournament - made an unbeaten 41.
The Allansford-Panmure player finished the tournament with 226 runs, including two half centuries, at an average of 56.5.
"He was a standout with the bat and got us in a great position to win," Zavier said.
"He knew his job. He batted at number three for us until the finals when he batted at four.
"He knew his role was to try and score at a run-a-ball and he did it extremely well. It was really good, smart batting."
Warrnambool Blue's Charlie James - a Northern Raiders' prospect who took nine wickets and made 96 runs across his five games - was named played of the tournament.
It was Zavier's first time in a coaching role.
"It was unreal. I played in the tournament when I was the boys' age but coaching is a completely different experience," he said.
"You get to see a different side. I really loved it. I learned a lot from the experience and I would happily to do it all over again.
"It was a long week but a very enjoyable week."
He enjoyed having his dad in the opposition ranks.
"There was me making some sly jokes (after the game)," Zavier said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.