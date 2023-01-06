The Standard

Warrnambool Racecourse to host 2023 Koroit and Port Fairy cup double

By Tim Auld
Updated January 6 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 12:30pm
Golwen is entered in the Koroit Cup at Warrnambool Racecourse on Sunday. Picture by Alice Miles/Racing Photos

TRACK staff at Warrnambool Racing Club face an uphill battle against hot weather to have an ideal racing surface for Sunday's Koroit and Port Fairy cups.

