TRACK staff at Warrnambool Racing Club face an uphill battle against hot weather to have an ideal racing surface for Sunday's Koroit and Port Fairy cups.
More than 30 millimetres of irrigation was pumped onto the track this week in readiness for the eight-race program which includes the Koroit and Port Fairy cups on the same day for the first time.
Warrnambool Racing Club track and facilities manager Brent O'Rourke said warm weather earlier in the week and the prospect of hot weather across the weekend made it a tough task for track staff.
"It's a balancing act to get the track right for Sunday," O'Rourke told The Standard.
"We had the Woodford meeting last Saturday and since then we've had to irrigate each day.
"We put 11 millimetres of irrigation on Thursday to help us get to a good four rating.
"The weather bureau is predicting hot days on Saturday and Sunday.
"I would be expecting we'll get a track upgrade on Sunday after hot weather and strong winds have been predicted.
"It'll dry the track out. We're doing our best but it's battle to get it right at this time of the year."
O'Rourke said the running rail would be out three metres for the entire track following a true position rating for the Woodford meeting.
Warrnambool hobby trainer Geoff Withers saddles up Golwen in the $40,000 Koroit Cup but the former talented footballer understands the six-year-old is running out of his class.
"I had no other option but to run in the Koroit Cup," Withers said.
"I wanted to run him in the benchmark 64 over 1700 metres but there were too many nominations so I took the other option of going to the Koroit Cup which is a benchmark 78 over 1700 metres.
"Golwen ran fifth behind Wishlor Lass and Miso last week and they're both handy horses. He might run a cheeky race at big odds."
The Port Fairy Cup will be run at 4.20pm while the Koroit Cup is scheduled for 4.55pm.
Meanwhile, in-form Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig is expecting a forward showing from first-up specialist Peidra at Sandown on Saturday.
Dabernig has called on the services of champion jockey Damien Oliver.
Peidra has drawn barrier one in the 1300-metre contest which is a cause of concern for the group one-winning trainer.
"Barrier one is usually the best barrier but from the 1300 metres at Sandown - I don't think it's the greatest," he said. "I'm just a bit worried we might get back in the field but that's why your put the top jockeys like Ollie on board - they sort out those problems."
Dabernig revealed the lightly-raced six-year-old had trialled up well before Saturday's race.
"Peidra's got a great first-up record winning two of his six tries," he said.
"I've been very happy with his work leading into this race. I thought his trial at Terang the other day was good."
Symon Wilde, Adam Chambers and Lindsey Smith are other Warrnambool trainers who have runners at Sandown.
Wilde saddles up Kaituku while Chambers has his handy mare Kev's Girl running in a restricted race over 1000 metres.
Playing It Safe, Sacred Palace and Just Johnno are Smith's starters.
