A state government planning panel has questioned Moyne Shire Council's decision to split two planning scheme amendments dealing with development in Port Fairy.
The proposed C69 amendment will update the shire's planning guidelines for development in Port Fairy, while the proposed C75 amendment seeks to rezone a seven hectare wedge of farmland on the town's northern fringe into residential land to pave the way for a housing development.
The two amendments both deal with issues of appropriate zoning and development, particularly regarding projected flood risks and balancing residential and industrial land use in the growing seaside town.
Both amendments were presented for public feedback in late 2021, revealing clear differences in the flood modelling being used by the council compared with the developers of the proposed housing development, known as Rivers Run.
In January 2022 the council's planning director (now CEO) Brett Davis said the amendments would be progressed simultaneously "to enable any discrepancy between the new modelling in C69 and the previously-prepared development plan as part of C75 to be cohesively resolved".
But C69 was presented two months later at the council's March meeting where councillors voted to send it to a planning panel, while C75 sat on the back burner.
In its report, the panel said the decision to finalise C69 before addressing C75 had "complicated the focus of this amendment on the strategic planning and flooding issues to be reconciled as part of this amendment and has made it difficult for the panel to not provide opinion on issues that ultimately relate to amendment C75moyn".
The report said choosing to deal with C69 first had created more work for the Rivers Run developers.
"Rivers Run are no doubt frustrated by this process, because essentially it will need to argue its case twice - at this Panel Hearing and then more fulsomely at the Amendment C75moyn process," the report said.
Moyne Shire economy and place director Jodie McNamara said C69 hadn't been dealt with first intentionally.
"There was no decision to bring only C69 (and not C75) before council at the March meeting. It is normal that a number of amendments can run parallel to one another and sometimes it is a matter of timing," she said. "C75 is a separate and private amendment, and should be treated on its own merits and afforded its due process."
Ms McNamara said the information provided in the C69 panel report may have provided useful clarification for the Rivers Run developer, or others who provided submissions to C75.
A key objector to the Rivers Run development is the neighbouring Sun Pharma plant, which is concerned a residential development would prevent the expansion of its business. The panel suggested a 300m development buffer should apply around the plant, which could affect the C75 proposal.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
