Bookaar coach Tim Fitzgerald is pleased with his side's record after five matches and believes it can exceed his pre-season goal of a top-four finish in the South West cricket competition.
The Pelicans sit in fourth spot, with two wins, two losses and a draw, ahead of their clash with fifth-placed Camperdown on Saturday.
Fitzgerald said the side would now strive to finish higher on the ladder but had he been offered fourth place after five matches - prior to the season - he would have gladly accepted.
"Even though I think we're a bit stiff," he said.
"We would have chased down I reckon Cobden (in round four), we got washed out and then we got done by six runs on the Duckworth Lewis system.
"We could be sitting third I reckon but that's the way it goes sometimes. We'll definitely take sitting fourth with the amount of cricket we've played anyway."
The Pelicans mentor was thrilled to have a full-strength side at his disposal for Saturday's game, as the competition resumes from its Christmas break.
There has been an even spread of contributors for Bookaar so far this campaign, with Fitzgerald highlighting the work of Eddie Lucas and Louis Darcy. Lucas has struck 179 runs at 44.8 while Darcy has four wickets to his name.
"Eddie is getting us good starts with the bat," he said. "He's made a couple of 60s and he's getting us a good platform up the top we can work on.
"Louis has been bowling really well. Not getting a lot of wickets but he just puts it in good areas and doesn't get hit for many runs. He's still young, the wickets will come and he's got a little bit faster."
Moving forward, Fitzgerald said his side needed to avoid losing multiple wickets in a short period.
"We've really just got to build a partnership, a 20-or-30-run partnership, we can't just lose two in a row," he said. "That annoys me really. It just puts so much pressure on that third batter coming in."
Undefeated sides, Pomborneit and Heytesbury Rebels, clash with Noorat and Cobden on Saturday while Woorndoo and Terang do battle.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.