The Standard

Bookaar coach Tim Fitzgerald pleased as side sits fourth after five matches

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bookaar have started the season strongly and sits fourth. Picture by Sean McKenna

Bookaar coach Tim Fitzgerald is pleased with his side's record after five matches and believes it can exceed his pre-season goal of a top-four finish in the South West cricket competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.