WARRNAMBOOL'S Tracks music festival has been cancelled a week out from its inaugural event.
The festival was to be held at the Warrnambool Railway Station car park on January 14.
A statement posted on Tracks' social media channels on Thursday said low ticket sales and changes in consumer behaviour made the event unworkable.
"There are concerns about the future of live music, entertainment and events in the south-west," it said.
"There has been a noticeable degradation of the scene over the past decade.
"We strongly encourage you to support any current and future events through patronage and ticket sales."
IN OTHER NEWS
Another festival set to run later this month, Goomfest, is also at threat of not going ahead.
Organiser Sam Pyers said if another 146 tickets weren't sold by January 12, the event on a farm at Wangoom would need to be postponed.
"We'll be able to manage this situation without too much of a financial loss," he said.
"That's why we made the decision to cancel by a certain stage if we don't sell enough tickets."
Mr Pyers said the cancellation of events was a country-wide problem.
"You get over one thing, then something happens the next year," he said.
"It could be the pattern of the buyer behaviour.
"It could be due to the past cancellation of events, weather events and COVID-19 tied in with the current economic situation, and quite possibly other factors."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.