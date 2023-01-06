Untapped has taken Dennington greyhound trainer Dustin Drew on the ride of his racing life, highlighted by an unforgettable group one breakthrough in the 2022 Sandown Cup, Australia's most prestigious staying event.
But there's little doubt victory in Saturday night's inaugural Ray Drew Memorial (650 metres) at Warrnambool, named in honour of Dustin's father Ray who passed away in October 2021, would be even more special.
The front-runner will need more than sentiment if she's to prevail in a group one quality field, headlined by arch-rival Jarick Bale.
"It would be great if I could win it but I'm just thrilled the race has got the calibre of dogs it has," Drew said.
"It's good for the club to put the race on to start with, and it's great for the people at Warrnambool to get to see Jarick Bale, Untapped and Aston Velvet going at it.
"Those three dogs have won over a million dollars between them. It's a super race.
"It might only be worth $6000 but it's got the quality of a group race. It's a super night of racing too, not just Dad's race."
Last-start group one Sale Cup winner Jarick Bale is the major hurdle to Drew and Untapped (box three) combining for what would be an emotion-charged victory in the Memorial - race six at 7.34pm - a five-star conclusion to Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club's annual seaside festival.
Drew also has great respect for group one Hume Cup winner Aston Velvet (box five).
"It would obviously be a great thrill to win the race but put it this way, whoever wins the race, I'll be happy for them," he said.
"Untapped's last few runs have been a little bit disappointing but she's only been racing against the best.
"I don't think she's going quite as good as she was - that's my honest opinion - she just hasn't had the same dash.
"If I can't win it, I'd like to see Jarick Bale win because you want to see the good dogs win.
"Untapped and Jarick Bale have had a great rivalry over the last 12 months. He's been a super dog and credit to Mark and Lisa (Delbridge) for keeping him racing at the top level for so long. It's the same story with Michelle (Mallia) and Aston Velvet."
The passing of Ray, a life member of Warrnambool GRC and like his son, a group one-winning trainer, during the height of the pandemic was especially difficult for the Drew family.
Saturday's race meeting will provide an overdue opportunity to celebrate a wonderful greyhound racing life.
"Dad passed away during COVID and we were in lockdown, so we could only have 20 people at his funeral," Drew said.
"Even while he was in hospital, he could only have one visitor at a time. It was pretty tough but we weren't the only family going through those circumstances.
"It was hard to catch up with family at the time but we've got family coming down on Saturday, which will be really good for everyone."
While Ray was a wonderful mentor for Drew and daughter Aimee, who's also a trainer, fatefully - and fortunately - son didn't always heed father's advice.
"At her first 390m at Warrnambool, Untapped ran 23.57 seconds and I remember dad saying 'get rid of her. She's no good,'" Drew recalled.
"She was beaten 28 lengths at her first three starts but then she won her fourth start by 10 lengths, and I said to dad, 'lucky we kept her!'
"We've always been very patient with our dogs, but for some reason dad just thought Untapped was hopeless!"
Dustin won't mind at all if Untapped proves Ray wrong once again on Saturday night.
Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club's seaside festival culminates with the $10,000 Summer Sizzle featuring outstanding sprinter Mr Beets who is looking to make it back-to-back wins in the event for Gary Peach.
The Vic Bred Maiden Series final features some of the country's best newcomers with the Barry Smith-bred Mepunga Robyn the expected winner.
There are lots of family activities on Saturday evening with Paw Patrol on track, electric go-karts, big slide, face painting, physipole demonstration and the clubs famous junior handler of the day. Free Entry. Gates open from 5.30pm with racing from 5.45pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.