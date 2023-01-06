The Standard

Dennington greyhound trainer Dustin Drew aiming for Ray Drew Memorial win with Untapped

Updated January 6 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dustin Drew with Untapped after winning the 2022 Sandown Cup.

Untapped has taken Dennington greyhound trainer Dustin Drew on the ride of his racing life, highlighted by an unforgettable group one breakthrough in the 2022 Sandown Cup, Australia's most prestigious staying event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.