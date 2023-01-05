Portland police are seeking information on the whereabouts of three offenders who caused about $50,000 damage to an unoccupied building.
Portland Criminal Investigation Unit Detective Acting Sergeant Aaron Elford said the offenders, who were believed to have committed a theft at a carwash in South Australia before fleeing in a stolen car, had attempted to gain entry at the former convenience store in Winnap near Dartmoor.
"They've attempted to break into the old Winnap convenience store," Detective Acting Sergeant Elford said.
He said it was not known whether they had gained entry to the building.
The incident occurred about 3.15am on Thursday morning.
The trio was driving a stolen older model Toyota Corolla.
"The offenders have set fire to the stolen vehicle and the building has also been damaged by fire," Detective Acting Sergeant Elford said.
He said all that remained of the vehicle was the registration plates, while there was substantial damage to the building.
Detective Acting Sergeant Elford said it's believed the offenders were picked up by another vehicle.
Portland police are working with South Australian police to locate the offenders.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police on 5522 1500 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
