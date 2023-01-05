Updated 11.30am:
A woman suffered minor injuries after a collision between a car and a truck near Allansford on Friday morning.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said the incident occurred about 8.15am.
"Police attended a collision and rollover near the town of Allansford this morning," the spokeswoman said.
The collision, between a truck and car, occurred at the Princes Highway and Stafford Road intersection about 8.30am.
The female driver of the car was taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries.
The truck driver was shaken but unhurt and his vehicle required towing.
The police investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage or information, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Earlier:
A woman was transported to South West Healhcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital after a crash near Allansford on Friday morning.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said emergency services responded to the incident about 8.15am.
"A woman has been transported to Warrnambool Public Hospital, in a stable condition with upper body injuries," the spokeswoman said.
Traffic is being diverted through Wangoom after a motor vehicle accident near Allansford.
Police are on the Princes Highway at the Mahoneys Road intersection.
The incident happened near the intersection of Rowans Lane about 8.45am.
The accident is listed as a "rescue road trap" on the Vic Emergency website.
More details to come.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
