The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool's 42nd summer carnival proves a smashing hit

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 8 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland residents Rhys Carlyon and his daughter Aubree, 4, enjoying a ride on the bumper cars which organiser Trent Woodall says is always one of the most popular attractions. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Thousands of thrill-seekers have poured into Warrnambool's 42nd summer carnival in what organisers have called a clear sign "the town is alive" again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.