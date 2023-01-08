Thousands of thrill-seekers have poured into Warrnambool's 42nd summer carnival in what organisers have called a clear sign "the town is alive" again.
Geelong-based Trent Woodall and his parents have been bringing the annual festival to Lake Pertobe for more than four decades, but said this year had been particularly special.
"This is the first year where we're back to normality, everything is running smoothly and people are just confident to come out and attend larger events," he said.
"They're so eager to embrace it, the Friday market is full, the carnival is full, anything outdoors at the moment is benefiting from the public's desire to get out and about.
"It's been really good. You sense the town is alive, there's a lot of people in town and that's been showing in the attendance.
"A lot of people have been coming down, there's been a lot of regulars and people we recognise including the locals, but visitors too - it's been really busy."
He said the carnival was just as important to him as it was to the city's residents.
"My parents started it and I'm 41 so my whole life I've been involved," he said.
"We do big events all over Australia that make much more money, that's the business side, but this is the family side of things which is the most enjoyable.
"This is what we love to do."
Catch the carnival before it packs up on the Australia Day weekend.
