The Standard
Home/News/Local News

New boat tours of Shipwreck Coast launch from Warrnambool harbour

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mat Pettit has launched a new tourist business from Warrnambool's new boat ramp. Picture by Anthony Brady

A 20-year dream to run ocean tours along the coast have finally become reality for Warrnambool's Mat Pettit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.