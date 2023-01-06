A 20-year dream to run ocean tours along the coast have finally become reality for Warrnambool's Mat Pettit.
The former fisherman has just launched his new business - Mako Ocean Adventures - from the harbour's new boat ramp.
Offering three different tours - Middle Island, Childers Cove or Bay of Islands - Mr Pettit will take passengers to parts of the coast that are rarely seen.
"I've been a commercial fisherman all my life," he said.
"I first started working for my father when I was 16. When I used to cray fish I used to fish daily.
"I've looked at the coastline for 25 years just daydreaming at it and you never get sick of it. There's always something new."
Mr Pettit said he came up with the idea about 20 years ago and a few years ago decided it was the right time.
"There's been a few changes in the fishing industry lately and I thought it was time to have a crack at my idea that I've had for a long time," he said.
"I finally sourced a boat. It's pretty hard to get this type of vessel in Australia."
About two-and-a-half years ago he bought a boat and since then has spent "quite a bit of money and time" to get it ready to carry passengers.
"I've just been slowly but surely doing a major refit on it to set it up for the tours," he said.
Mr Pettit, who has in the past skippered abalone boats, said he had been on the lookout for an eye-catching boat that people wanted to ride in.
"When I first saw this I thought it would be ideal for doing these trips," he said.
His boat is a South African-made Make Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) which are often used as a military pursuit vessel, he said.
Mr Pettit said his partner Alison Simpson was a hostess on a Great Barrier Reef charter boat when they lived in Queensland for three years in the 1990s.
"I saw that and thought it would be a good option for home. We don't have the Great Barrier Reef but we've got the Great Ocean Road and the whole shipwreck coast to look at," he said.
While Warrnambool has had fishing charter boats, he said there was none that did tours of the coast.
"The people who know the area where you can do tours are all fishermen and they've kept fishing all their life," he said.
"I got out of the fishing industry."
While tours depart from the new boat ramp, he hopes to eventually leave from the lower landing off the breakwater and has been in talks with the city council.
The boat carries six passengers. "It keeps the numbers down and keeps it personal so you can yap to everyone on board," he said.
He has done four tours so far, and the feedback has been positive.
"The local people were highly impressed with what they've seen. They've seen a far bit of the coastline. They've travelled the world and they reckon the tour they've done with me is the best tour they've ever done," Mr Pettit said.
"The pick of the trips is probably the Childers Cove tour. The Middle Island discovery tour is probably more suited to families and a few younger children. It's bit of a relaxing tour."
He said the Childers Cove tour visited a dozen sites along the way before a direct run home.
His favourite spot is the Sandy Bay area. "You've got these big rock stack islands and nice secluded beaches and sheltered bays," he said.
"The coast has different moods. In different lighting on it, it's amazing what it can produce."
The Bay of Islands tour also visits the site of the 1914 Antares shipwreck and the 1858 Children wreck.
Mr Pettit said he was able to go all the way to 12 Apostles but it was a matter of whether people want to go that far.
"People always rave about the 12 Apostles, but there's just as good (of) a site between here and the Bay of Islands as what the 12 Apostles are," he said.
"That whole strip of coast through there no one gets to see."
Mr Pettit will post on his Facebook page when the sea conditions are good to run tours, and his bookings for Sunday are starting to fill.
"This weekend is looking all right," he said.
Middle Island tours at $50 for adults and $30 for children, 90-minute Childers Cove tours cost $80 for adults and $50 for children. The two-hour Bay of Islands tour coasts $110 for adults and $75 for children.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
