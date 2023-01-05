A group of Warrnambool aerial and acro performers are about to take off on a high-flying adventure to Queensland.
The group of 12 will head to the Gold Coast for the four-day Bend The Air competition which starts on January 12.
Mum of one of the competitors, Emma Fry, said they had won their place in the event after competing in the heats in either Melbourne and Adelaide late last year.
Some will be performing solos or duets, and 11 of them make up the acro troupe.
Mrs Fry said the group - who perform as the Flying Flamingos - had filmed and submitted their dress rehearsal for their end-of-year concert to the event and made it through to finals of the Gold Coast competition.
More than 300 competitors from across Australia will converge on the Queensland event.
Established in 2020, Bend The Air is billed as a traditional circus experience with a modern spin featuring a melting pot of acts.
"It's really exciting for them," Mrs Fry said. "All of the girls just live and breathe their acro and aerial stuff."
She said they had only started training with Riahna Byron from South Coast Dance back in April this year to improve their performance skills for their aerials.
The performers - who range in age between seven and 16 - had closely followed the success of former Warrnambool performer Kristy Sellars when she came second on America's Got Talent last year, she said.
To fund the trip, they performed at the Rodeo in Warrnambool last month and some of them did gift wrapping at Gateway Plaza.
They also received a grant of $400 each from the city council and City Memorial Bowls Club presented them with a $1000 cheque.
Those heading north next week include: Amarli Frankel, 16, Indi Hocken, 14, Issy Dean, 13, Maya Rhodes, 13, Megan Fry, 13, Tilly Paton, 13, Savannah Murray, 12, Lacey Hocken, 12, Lola Paton, 10, Mia Goss, 8, and Maisie Paton, 7.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.