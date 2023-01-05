South West coach Matthew Love says the association is brimming with talent and is delighted with his side's performances at the Warrnambool Under 17 Boys Country Week carnival.
Love's group snared back-to-back wins on Thursday, this time against Horsham at Brierly Recreation Reserve with a number of youngsters putting their names up in lights with eye-catching performances.
Setting 151 for victory after a patient, but crucial half-century from skipper Ned Roberts (59 off 117 balls), South West held Horsham to 101, capturing a bundle of early wickets and never looked threatening.
Emerging quick Wilba Cheeseman was destructive with the new ball to continue on with his impressive carnival.
The right-armer snared 4-24 - the first four wickets of the run-chase - to set the tone. He has captured 12 wickets from his five matches at an average of 8.4.
"Once again, Wilba Cheeseman with another four was great," Love said.
"He's been opening the bowling, bowls with great energy and hits a good line and length. I couldn't be happier with him, he's a bottom-aged player too."
Love also singled out emerging leggie Taj Podger, who cleaned up the tail to take 5-14, labelling him an "impressive" prospect.
The South West mentor, former Premier Cricket head coach and former Warrnambool District star, said the association had plenty to work with in the future.
"All but three of our squad are bottom-aged players so this is great for their development and experience," he said.
"It's a shame in a way. We lost a game by three runs, bowled out Warrnambool Blue in the twenty20 for 113 and couldn't chase it, two games we should have won. Who knows what could have happened.
"To come back from the first-two losses and win is fantastic for the boys.
"They're a good bunch to look after, that's been the theme, to support each other and they've done that in spades."
Warrnambool Blue enjoyed a day to remember against Portland, dominating with both bat and ball.
The Blue team bounced back in style from the thrilling loss on Wednesday, with Dennington young gun Tom Powell stealing the show with six-wickets and a half-century.
Powell struck 51, while Ryan Bellman (56) and Joe Douglas (50) dominated through the middle as Blue racked up 6-213 after an early wobble.
The young left-armer then tore through the Portland top-order to snare figures of 6-11 from 10 overs, using raw pace and energy to his advantage.
The impressive young Dog has been a standout through the carnival, and has 12 wickets at 8.17.
Portland was eventually rolled for 52 and were sent back in but finished the day 2-53.
In the remaining matches, Hamilton (3-116) bounced back with an impressive win against the previously undefeated Colac (115) while Warrnambool Gold (2-255) got through the round-robin stage undefeated, brushing aside Wimmera Mallee (139).
Allansford-Panmure's Noah Greene fell two runs short of a century, making a classy 98 and carrying the bat for Gold while Matt Gome's stellar carnival continued with another half-century and Will Colla did it with both bat and ball, making 38 not out and snaring 4-25.
Colac and Warrnambool Gold will meet in Friday's grand final at Reid Oval, with the remaining teams to jostle for finishing positions in their respective games.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
