The Standard

South West banks back-to-back Warrnambool Country Week victories, impress coach Matt Love

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Blue's Isaac Wilson drives the ball down the ground during his innings. Picture by Anthony Brady

South West coach Matthew Love says the association is brimming with talent and is delighted with his side's performances at the Warrnambool Under 17 Boys Country Week carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.