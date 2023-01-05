The Standard

Allansford-Panmure to take on Nestles, Port Fairy to meet Dennington in Warrnambool and District Twenty20 Cup semi-finals

By Nick Creely
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 3:30pm
Allansford-Panmure skipper Chris Bant says the group is well suited to the shortest format. Picture by Anthony Brady

Allansford-Panmure skipper Chris Bant believes his side has a game style well-suited to the twenty20 format and will enter Saturday's semi-final against Nestles with confidence.

