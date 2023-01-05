Allansford-Panmure skipper Chris Bant believes his side has a game style well-suited to the twenty20 format and will enter Saturday's semi-final against Nestles with confidence.
The Gators finished top of their pool in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association Twenty20 Cup and meet The Factory at the Reid Oval from 12pm.
Jake Hetherington's side has been equally damaging across its three matches prior to the Christmas break.
"We feel really good and confident in our twenty20 game, especially over the last few years, we've been really good (in the format)," he said.
"We were 6-0 or 7-0 last year and 3-0 so far this year, so we are confident in the method we employ against most opposition."
Bant said there wasn't any secret formula to the Gators' success in the shortest format but backed his side to do what it does best.
"It's just about good communication in the field between myself and Kyall (Timms) about where we think each batsmen is going to score," he said.
"We just want to limit the opposition's ability to score and when it comes to our batting just backing our ability and picking our match-ups.
"But we're confident in our side."
He added The Factory was stacked with excellent twenty20 players so would need to be at the top of their game.
"I didn't actually get to play against them when we met earlier in the season so I haven't seen them this year," he said.
"But they're a good team. They've got some great players in there. They're fairly even across both sides, with bat and ball."
The champion top-order bat - who has 219 runs at 31.3 this season so far across all formats - says he is feeling good with his own form.
"I've got a couple of good scores, a couple of starts and a couple of failures which is probably pretty normal to be honest," he said.
"That's cricket at the end of the day, but feel I'm hitting the ball well and just trying to help the team as much as possible."
Allansford-Panmure opener Kade Parker is one to watch having belted 180 runs in three knocks, while Matthew Price has eight wickets for Nestles at an average of just three.
In the remaining semi-final, Port Fairy will take on Dennington at Reid Oval from 3.30pm with both teams entering the clash in electric form.
The likes of Dennington overseas import Henry Walker (167 runs) and Port Fairy pair Jason Perera (96 runs and four wickets) and Max Green (92 runs) have all enjoyed strong campaigns for their respective sides.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.