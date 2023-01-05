A dog named Jimmy has been waiting more than 270 days for a new home.
Warrnambool RSPCA is on the lookout for someone to adopt him, having been in shelters for almost a year.
Jimmy is one of four "long-term resident" cats and dogs at Victorian RSPCA shelters for a combined 1426 days.
Jimmy is a 35 kilogram 18-month old mixed with Bull Arab cross.
He needs to be the only dog in an adult-only household with someone who has owned big canines before and doesn't have cats but a big yard.
RSPCA Victoria animal care manager Nadia Peiris said he required some training.
Jimmy has been in the care of the RSPCA across the Wangaratta, Burwood and Warrnambool branches since April 6, 2022.
Ms Peiris said the animals were never euthanised for capacity.
"Regardless of how long an animal is with us, if it's safe enough to adopt they'll be with us as long as we can."
She said animals were euthanised for health reasons or if they were a danger to the public.
Microchip Number: 956000014864823
Source Code: BR100934
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
