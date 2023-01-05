The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool RSPCA looking for someone to give a dog a home after 270 days in shelters

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 6 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A dog named Jimmy has been waiting more than 270 days for a new home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.