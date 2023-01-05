The city's iconic music retailer is closing at a time when vinyl album sales are soaring, and Prehistoric Sounds owner Shane Godfrey has bore witness to it all.
According to latest Australian Recording Industry Association data - which Mr Godfrey regularly contributes to - vinyl sales in Australia were the largest segment of physical music sales in 2021 at $29.7 million, some $5 million more than CD albums.
It comes as Sanity announced its 50 remaining stores - known for selling CDs - would close by the end of April.
Mr Godfrey said the timeless products were more popular than ever.
"I started the business 13-and-a-half years ago," he said.
"I'd always wanted to own my own business, I started small with fairy steps doing things online and at markets and it grew from there.
"There's no doubt the popularity of vinyl has increased. They're a collectable in a way, some of the pressings can be limited to a few hundred which makes them quite sought-after at times.
"When I first started, it was people my age in their 30s or 40s, now it's everyone from teenagers right through to the 60 and 70-year-olds."
Mr Godfrey said he also saw a 20 per cent increase during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
"People weren't going out, weren't seeing bands, had a lot of idle time," he said.
"They were just ordering records online and I was delivering them all over and around town as well as nationally - that's what kept me afloat."
Mr Godfrey attributed the product's success to its "involved" nature.
"I think the process of putting a record on a turntable and playing it commands you to listen deeply to it," he said.
"If you pop on an MP3 or stream something, it's just background music. With records, you've got the artwork in hand, it's big, easy to read and a good cover sells a lot of records.
"It's very involved. It's tangible - you own it, in contrast to if you stream something, it's yours forever."
Mr Godfrey said he was "always looking for ways to expand".
"Being a true independent, I can get records from wherever I want - I have suppliers from the UK, Europe, Japan and America so from that point of view I'm not limited," he said.
"That's the good thing - I have a wider range whereas others might perhaps have just the major label releases."
