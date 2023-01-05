The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

The 49-year-old caravan park resident has facial and rib injuries, police investigating

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 5 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caravan park resident in hospital after dispute over alcohol

A dispute over alcohol at a Colac caravan park has left a 49-year-old resident in a Geelong hospital with facial injuries and sore, possibly fractured, ribs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.