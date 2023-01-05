Caravan park resident in hospital after dispute over alcohol

A dispute over alcohol at a Colac caravan park has left a 49-year-old resident in a Geelong hospital with facial injuries and sore, possibly fractured, ribs.
Detective Sergeant Brendan Butland, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, requested that witnesses or anyone with information contact Colac police on 5232 8200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
He said the 49-year-old man lived at the caravan park in west Colac and approached a cabin seeking alcohol where teenagers were staying.
The teenagers denied the request and asked the man to leave just before 10pm Wednesday night.
They also contacted their parents, who were staying at another location in the same caravan park.
Detective Sergeant Butland said parents attended at the man's cabin and a physical altercation took place.
"During that incident the man suffered significant injuries, including facial injuries and soreness to his ribs," he said.
"Police investigations are ongoing in relation to the cause of the injuries and circumstances surrounding the events of the evening."
The investigator said the injured man was transported by ambulance to transport by ambulance to a Geelong hospital.
"At least three male adults are believed to have been involved in the incident," Detective Sergeant Butland said.
"It's alleged the man was assaulted inside his own cabin. We are seeking independent information from the public and the investigation is active and ongoing," he said.
