South West Coast MP Roma Britnell has called on the newly-elected Warrnambool-based upper house member Jacinta Ermacora to secure funds for the women's race.
"It's deeply disappointing that the Andrews Labor Government can find $15 million for a national netball team, but can't deliver $20,000 for Victoria's most iconic cycling event," she said.
"Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival is a key sporting, cultural and tourist event for our community, we should be proudly supporting its growth, not scrambling to secure basic funding.
"Jacinta Ermacora has serious questions to answer over her role in this funding shortfall. Did she promise the community something she can't deliver or is she just unable to stand up for our region?".
"It simply isn't viable for an event of this scale to be run at a loss, and the State Government must do the right thing, step up and support the future of this great event."
The Standard reported last month that organisers said they'd contacted Ms Ermacora and had been waiting for a response.
The Standard has also put a series of questions to Ms Ermacora and is awaiting a response.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan has slammed the state government for cutting $20,000 funding from the Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic.
The race's second edition - slated for early February - is under threat after the financial hit.
The government provided additional money for the inaugural women's only race, which ran a day after the time-honoured Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic, almost 12 months ago but has cut its offering.
Mr Tehan said he was appalled by the decision.
"It's a dreadful decision and one that needs to be fixed immediately," he said.
"The state government found $15 million for Netball Australia so it's prepared to spend money to promote netball in other states, but it can't find $20,000 to promote the female Melbourne to Warrnambool bike race.
"Where are their priorities?
"Obviously not in south-west Victoria."
Matilda Raynolds - an experienced competitor who finished third in the first edition - told The Standard earlier this week it was a backwards step which lacked foresight and failed to understand Australia's strong cycling scene.
"I was just really shocked; I couldn't believe it after what has probably been the most successful year of women's sport in Australia and globally," she told The Standard.
"The return on investment in women's sport continues to be 10-fold for investors and all the data is there so I was just a bit shocked they (the government) were happy to take all the positive media when it was announced and then in its second year, which is just as important as its inaugural year, to turn that funding off."
The state government said it provided an additional amount to help the women's classic in its first year.
"We've supported the Warrny since 2015 and we'll keep working with the event organiser to ensure the iconic event continues to be a launch pad for Victoria's aspiring road cyclists," a spokesperson said.
The race remains on the AusCycling calendar for the time being.
