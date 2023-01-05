Wanted woman arrested, bailed to appear in court next month

A wanted Warrnambool woman picked up by police on warrants of apprehension has been released on bail.
Zhane Heremaia, 21, of Clovelly Court, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday after being arrested on Wednesday.
She was wanted for failing to appear at Warrnambool court while on bail.
Ms Heremaia is facing three briefs of evidence, relating to charges of unlawful assault, making a threat to kill, failing to appear in court and thefts from a shop while on bail.
She was bailed to appear in court after her arrest on Wednesday and then in court her charges were further adjourned until February 13, when she already has other matters listed.
The court was told Ms Heremaia was arrested on Wednesday and she was advised to get legal assistance from a lawyer.
Her Geelong lawyers do not go back to work until next Monday.
Magistrate Franz Holzer told Ms Heremaia to get in touch with her lawyers so all her legal matters could progress on February 13.
She was bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on that date.
