The Wimmera-Mallee All-Stars are celebrating after clinching a thrilling triples event title at the Warrnambool Bowls Club on Thursday afternoon in front of a healthy crowd.
Forty-two teams from all across Australia contested the two-day New Year's Bowls Bonanza competition, which paid $6000 to win, on Wednesday and Thursday at the Timor Street club.
The triples event featured six pool games of 15 ends each before play-offs, culminating in Thursday afternoon's final.
Warren Perris, Michael Funcke and Scott Boschen held their nerve to win 13-12 against Chris Burrell's Boys from the West.
"It's absolutely huge for us, it was a terrifically run tournament with lots of state players and Australian representatives from across Australia competing," Funcke told The Standard after the final.
"We've been coming to Warrnambool for about 15 years and love it. For us to get in amongst it, we're absolutely stoked."
Funcke said it was a tough challenge in the final after a competitive and consistent two-days of action.
"We knew 'Buzz' had a couple of young blokes from South Australia (in the final) who are premier bowlers," he said.
"These guys play in Queensland in the premier leagues and play Australian trials.
"They're both really credentialed young bowlers and ripping young fellas too. We knew right from the word go, they were going to be one of many sides to beat for sure.
"We said to Buzz at the start of the tournament, 'we're going to come against you in the final', we said it on the first day and we did and to get over the line just in the end is awesome.
"Absolutely stoked."
He said the trio would celebrate the win and reflect on the success of the week.
"I haven't had a drink all week so I might celebrate the win with a drink," he said with a laugh.
"We're very happy."
