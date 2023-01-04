The Standard

Warren Perris, Michael Funcke and Scott Boschen win Warrnambool Bowls Club's triples event title

By Nick Creely
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 10:54am
The trio of Warren Perris, Michael Funcke and Scott Boschen won the triples tournament on Thursday.

The Wimmera-Mallee All-Stars are celebrating after clinching a thrilling triples event title at the Warrnambool Bowls Club on Thursday afternoon in front of a healthy crowd.

