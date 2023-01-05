A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association team will be crowned Horsham Under 15 Country Week premiers on Friday.
Warrnambool Blue and Warrnambool Gold - coached by father and son Jason and Zavier Mungean respectively - will clash in the grand final at Coughlin Park.
"That was the goal at the start of the week (to make the decider) so they've done well to achieve that," Jason said of his Blue team.
A four-wicket haul from Charlie James helped Blue account for South West in its preliminary final on Thursday while Mack Mills' unbeaten 61 was a catalyst for Gold's victory against Hamilton.
Jason was rapt with Blue's performance. Jack Lenehan top-scored down the order with an unbeaten 29 as it posted 7-120.
"I looked at the pitch and thought it was a 200-run pitch but we soon discovered it was a bit slower than we thought and 120-130 was about par," he said.
"We were in trouble early and then everyone chipped in with a few but Connor Brisbane and Jack Lenehan put in really good innings.
"They would've batted for 20-odd overs and just steadied the ship."
Charlie Kenna (2-7) and Parker Walsh (2-14) were the pick of South West's bowling attack.
Blue then tore through South West, with it all out for 76.
Warrnambool Gold recorded a 46-run win against Hamilton.
In-form all-rounder Brock Gannon made 44 opening the batting for Gold while Lachlan Rea's consistent week netted another 39 runs. Mills' 61 came off 53 deliveries.
His innings included six boundaries. Oliver Ricketts shone with the ball, taking 2-13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.