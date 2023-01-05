When it comes to owning a collectable car, one is never enough - just ask Warrnambool's Harry Droste.
He has more than 20 of them but for Sunday's '70s-themed car show at Lake Pertobe, he will roll out his white 1970 Chevrolet Corvette.
"I have about 25, so this is just one of them," he said.
Fellow members of the Warrnambool and District Historical Vehicle Club joked he had so many he needed to build another shed. "I've just finished building another shed. It's full," Mr Droste said.
Among his collection are two Buicks, four Chevs, two Studebakers, three Zephyrs, two Jaguars, two Holdens, three T-models, Rolls Royce, Valiant, Volkswagen and Mini Minor.
Mr Droste said he had owned the Corvette for about five years, and purchased it to replace the red one he sold.
"The person I'd bought it off wanted to buy it back, which he did, so I bought another one," he said.
But he was caught out when trying to get it from Queensland to Warrnambool without his wife Denise twigging he had just bought another car.
"She thinks I have plenty," Mr Droste said.
"Just so I wouldn't get in trouble I got my son, who lives in Melbourne, to ring up his mum and say 'I bought a Corvette and I'm getting it delivered to Warrnambool and it should be delivered any day now. So when it comes you know it's mine'."
But when she asked him what colour the car was, Mr Droste's son said "red".
"Denise said 'well they just delivered the wrong car because this one here is white'," he said with a laugh.
The Corvette was in restored condition when he bought it, but some of the cars in his collection have needed some work which he usually gets other people to do.
"I'm a builder by trade, so I know how to build a house but I don't know how to change a spark plug," he said.
Club president Bryan O'Meara said he had bought his 1970 Ford Fairlane - which has a 351 Windsor motor - in 1975 as a town car.
He paid $2800 for it back then, and while it's hard to put a figure on how much it is worth now it is insured for between $20,000 and $30,000. "It's worth more than that," he said.
"It ended up getting a bit of rust in it so we pulled it off the road."
In 2008 he started to restore it, getting it back on the road by 2013.
Mr O'Meara also owns a 1969 F100 ute, and three years ago they purchased a 1970 MGB for his wife Carole for $20,000.
"She's always wanted one, and we thought 'the money's there, she can have it'," he said.
"We're getting older and we decided there was enough money in the super she might as well have some fun while she can."
The club's promotions officer Martin Dunstan said there were more '70s cars around now because people had a hankering for what they grew up with.
Mr O'Meara said because the club was celebrating its 50th anniversary having formed in 1973, it was making this year's event '70s theme.
"We'll have every other car as well but there will be a section where the '70s cars are parked together as a theme," he said.
The event will run from 10am-3pm at Lake Pertobe on Sunday with the gold coin entry fee. Funds raised will support the surf life saving club.
The event will feature more than 100 collectable cars and stationary vintage engines will also be on display.
