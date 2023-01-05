The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Motor enthusiasts gearing up for that '70s car show at Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 5 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car owners Harry Droste, Carole O'Meara and Bryan O'Meara with their 1970s-era cars which will be on display at Lake Pertobe on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna

When it comes to owning a collectable car, one is never enough - just ask Warrnambool's Harry Droste.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.