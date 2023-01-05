Putting together cars is a family tradition for Jack Arnel.
His father owns a 1937 Chevrolet sedan and a 1936 Chevrolet pick-up truck which will both be on display in Port Fairy this weekend.
"Dad's always been interested in vehicles. He did panel vanning then hot rods and built one for himself," Mr Arnel said.
"He built one for my mum, a 1950s Buick super coupe and now I'm building one, a 1923 Ford T-Bucket.
"We all got involved in it and it's become a bit of a family sport."
Mr Arnel is the South West Street Rodders' social events coordinator.
The group is hosting its 40th Port Fairy Rod Run this weekend.
Mr Arnel said a show and shine at Southcombe Park Oval on Sunday from 10am-1pm was the major part of the activities.
There will be live music to accompany the event.
Drivers and car get in free but passengers must pay $5 each.
A trophy presentation will be held at 1pm.
"With any other other car show within 100 kilometres of Warrnambool you'd get about 50 to 60 cars but we smash over the 500," Mr Arnel said.
Cars on display will include hot rods, muscle, customs, drag and vintage, and motorbikes.
"It's about putting on a display to showcase the hobby," Mr Arnel said.
"If you enjoy it, maybe you'll get involved in it as well."
The cars will begin to roll into town on Friday night.
Mr Arnel said on Saturday about 120 hot rods would cruise around Port Fairy between 6pm-10pm with spectators able to watch on safely from the footpath.
The entries are mostly from Victoria, with hot rod enthusiasts also from New South Wales, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.
Mr Arnel said there would not be a big celebration to mark the event's milestone as it eased back in after COVID-19 restrictions.
"This year's event in Port Fairy will be laid back then we'll ramp it up again next year," he said.
"To reach this milestone is pretty good.
"There are a lot of other car events that have tried to run as good as us and have either done really well or haven't."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
