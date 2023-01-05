UPDATED, Thursday, 11.45am:
A Camperdown man linked to a $20,000 drug bust has been remanded in custody until January 23.
Jyden Alberts, 19, of Manifold Street, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday.
There was no application for bail and magistrate Franz Holzer remanded Mr Alberts in custody until a further hearing on January 23.
Mr Alberts has other matters listed in the Colac Magistrates Court on January 16 after previously being charged by Colac uniform officers and detectives with separate matters, result in two briefs of evidence.
Lawyer Kirsty De Vercelli raised custody management issues, saying her client suffered depression, post traumatic stress disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Mr Alberts was arrested at 9.45pm Wednesday by Warrnambool uniform police officers.
He was interviewed and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking 1,4-butanediol, possessing diazepam, committing offences on bail, failing to report on bail and two counts of breaching his bail curfew condition.
He was wanted by police after Warrnambool uniform police intercepted a vehicle overnight last Thursday on Mortlake Road.
It has been alleged that Mr Alberts fled from a vehicle after an intercept at 2.25am last Friday in Warrnambool's Mortlake Road.
A search of the car uncovered 20 grams of methamphetamine and another 400ml of 1,4-butanediol, which is closely related or a precursor to GHB.
The potential street value of the haul is estimated at about $20,000.
Mr Alberts has family links to Camperdown, he was arrested by Warrnambool uniform police officers on Wednesday night, interviewed, charged and held in custody to appear in court on Thursday.


