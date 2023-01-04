The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

A man in his 20s, who snatched a mobile phone in a Hamilton store, is likely to be arrested on Thursday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 5 2023 - 9:22am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police expecting to arrest suspected thief after security camera captures footage of phone grab

Hamilton police are expected to make contact with a suspected thief after a mobile telephone was snatched from a shop on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.