Police expecting to arrest suspected thief after security camera captures footage of phone grab

Hamilton police are expected to make contact with a suspected thief after a mobile telephone was snatched from a shop on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said a man in his 20s went to the OTR shop in Hamilton's Coleraine Road mid afternoon Wednesday, approached the counter and grabbed a phone before fleeing.
Excellent footage of the shop theft was obtained from security cameras, which has been viewed by police officers, who have identified a suspect.
"We are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and will contact a man today who we believe will be able to assist us with our enquiries," a Hamilton police spokeswoman said.
"A suspected offender has been identified. We'll have a chat with him on Thursday and expect to make an arrest."
Anyone with information about the theft, or the offender, is asked to contact the Hamilton police station on 55519100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
