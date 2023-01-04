Pair arrested after allegedly fleeing from police

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s have been arrested after the pair were allegedly spotted driving erratically around Mortlake before fleeing from police.
Sergeant Danny Brown, of Mortlake Police, said the alleged incident occurred late in the afternoon.
"We had an earlier report of a male who evaded police this afternoon at about 4pm," he said.
"Police attempted to intercept a male driving a gold-coloured Mitsubishi four wheel drive.
"Around about six o'clock there was a report that the same car was seen at the front yard of a house in Mill Street.
"Police from Mortlake, Camperdown and Terang attended and arrested a male in his 40s and a Ballarat woman in her 30s."
He said the duo were assisting police with their inquiries.
