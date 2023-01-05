If you'd like your event to feature in the weekly What's On email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday the week of the event. Please include the name, location and time of the event.
MUSIC: Dave Burgess, Warrnambool RSL. Christo Rook, Oak and Anchor Hotel Port Fairy.
MARKETS: Summer Night Market, Lake Pertobe, 4.30pm-8.30pm. Pop-up op shop, St John's Parish Hall, Port Fairy, 10am-3pm, also running Saturday and Sunday.
FILM: Moonage Daydream, Reardon Theatre, Port Fairy, 7pm-10pm.
CRICKET: WDCA Twenty20 semi-finals, Reid Oval, noon and 3.30pm.
SKATING: Warrnambool Roller Derby League, roller disco, Warrnambool Showgrounds, 7.30pm-10pm.
THEATRE: Holiday Actors' Shrek The Musical, January 7-14, various times.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 8.30am-2pm. Koroit Community Produce and Plant Swap, Koroit Theatre, 10am-11am.
MUSIC: Coastal Jam festival, Pavilion Cafe and Bar, from 3pm. 90s and early 2000s party, Kirkstall Hotel marquee, 4pm to 11.30pm. Tribute band Gold Chisel, The Star of the West Hotel, Port Fairy, from 9pm. Tribute act Whole Lotta Rosie, Rafferty's Tavern, from 7pm. Stray Blacks, Heywood Hotel, from 9pm. Mark and Gonz, Cally Hotel Warrnambool, from 8.30pm. Sam Grayson, Oak and Anchor Hotel Port Fairy.
FILM: Volcano Man, Reardon Theatre Port Fairy, 7pm-10pm.
EXHIBITION: Warrnambool and District Artists Society's annual summer art show, Merri View Gallery, noon-4pm, runs daily until January 22.
CEMETERIES: Ghost tours, Port Fairy Cemetery, 4pm-5.30pm. Warrnambool cemetery tours, meet at rotunda, 2pm, and Sunday 6pm.
EXPO: Warrnambool Holistic and Psychic Expo, City Memorial Bowls Club, 10am-4pm and Sunday.
WORKSHOP: Art and Garden: Anne Middleton, Hamilton Gallery, 10am-3pm.
CARS: Hot rods cruising Port Fairy, 6pm-10pm.
SPEEDWAY: Open wheel mayhem: speedcars, wingless sprints and Formula 500's, Premier Speedway, Allansford, gates 4pm-10.30pm, cars on track, 5pm.
CRICKET: WDCA Twenty20 grand final, Reid Oval, 7pm.
MUSIC: Flynn Gurry, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Mitch and Jackson Music, Frolic Lane, DJs from 2pm, live band from 4pm. Ghost Riders, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2pm-5pm. Eddie and the Exciters, Noodledoof Brewing Co., from 1pm. Jayden Lillyst, Oak and Anchor Hotel Port Fairy.
FILM: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Reardon Theatre Port Fairy, 5pm-8pm.
MARKET: Market Square, Mortlake, 9am-1pm.
HORSES: Koroit and Port Fairy Cup Day, Warrnambool Racecourse, gates 12.30pm.
RUN: Warrnambool Surf 'T' Surf fun run walk, Lake Pertobe, from 7am.
CARS: Warrnambool and District Historical Vehicle Club display, Lake Pertobe, 10am-3pm. Port Fairy Rod Run show and shine, Southcombe Park Oval, 10am-1pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
