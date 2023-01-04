The Standard
Warrnambool store Sanity to permanently close at the end of April

By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 4 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 2:53pm
Swan song for music retailer with stores set to shut

It'll be the end of an era for the city's nostalgic music retailer when all 50 Sanity stores across the country shut at the end of April.

