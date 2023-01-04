Swan song for music retailer with stores set to shut

It'll be the end of an era for the city's nostalgic music retailer when all 50 Sanity stores across the country shut at the end of April.
Australian music and entertainment retailer Sanity today announced it would shut all of its physical stores, including Warrnambool's brick and mortar asset at Gateway Plaza.
The store is currently staffed by four employees.
In a statement, company owner Ray Itaoui said it had become "impossible to continue" running its physical stores and the company would instead concentrate on online sales.
"With our customers shifting to digital for their visual and music content consumption, and with diminishing physical content available to sell to our customer, it has made it impossible to continue with our physical stores," he said.
"Our online business - sanity.com.au - will continue to operate, and will service the many loyal customers the brand has continued to be dedicated to over the decades.
"Our priority right now is to ensure each of our team members knows exactly what this means for their career and employment future."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.