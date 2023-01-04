The Standard
Cemetery tours uncovers stories of Warrnambool's past

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 4 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 1:39pm
Karen Tyers is leading this year's Warrnambool cemetery tours and retracing the stories of those who are buried there.

From the ancestors of famed ballet dancer and actor Sir Robert Helpmann to the deaths of young children, this year's Warrnambool cemetery tours have unearthed some tragic tales.

