A devastating spell of bowling from emerging paceman Ryan Lucas helped Warrnambool Gold remain undefeated in a low-scoring Warrnambool Under 17 Boys Country Week carnival thriller.
In the double-header of twenty20 matches on Wednesday, the West Warrnambool talent put Warrnambool Blue to the sword at Davidson Oval, snaring incredible figures of 5-13 as the opposition was restricted to 9-55 from 20 overs.
Port Fairy spinner Sam Allen impressed again, taking 2-5 from his four overs while Will Colla's ability to hold up an end was impressive, bowling three maidens.
Warrnambool Gold chased down the runs, but only just, with Joe Douglas backing up his six-wicket haul on Tuesday with another sublime spell of bowling, taking 4-4 as Blue almost snatched the win, but ultimately a boundary from Ryan Barnes ended the nervy chase with two wickets to spare.
Colla showed great composure in the chase, weathering an early storm to make 18 but was caught on the boundary as his team neared victory.
Gold coach Declan Bourke said it was good to be on the winning side of a tricky day at the office.
"I'm pretty pumped, it was a nail-biter and we made hard work of it, but runs on the board can be pretty daunting sometimes," he said.
"Barnsey (Ryan Barnes) and Sam Allen showed the way at the end, they showed the lads how it's done in a run-chase.
"A few threw wickets away trying to win the game themselves instead of trying to just turn the strike over.
"But those two at the end probably won us the game.
Bourke said Lucas' bowling effort was "amazing".
"His game was amazing really, he barely bowled a bad ball," he said.
"All week we've been trying to bowl well and start well and that's exactly what we did and Ryan at the top was superb. He put the ball in the right spot and really asked questions of the batsmen."
Other afternoon matches saw Colac (8-145) defeat Wimmera-Mallee (107), South West (5-159) impressed with a big win against Portland (7-107), with Ned Roberts blasting 61 off 48 balls to star, while Horsham (8-107) sprung an upset against Hamilton (90).
In the morning twenty20 matches, Warrnambool Blue edged out South West by 13 runs at Uebergang Oval.
Warrnambool batted first after winning the toss and despite a terrific spell from Wilba Cheeseman (3-12) once again, managed to post a competitive 113 from its 20 overs.
Merrivale youngster Joshua Chatterton led the way with bat in hand, steadying the innings to make a run-a-ball 38.
South West was in a world of hurt, falling quickly to 7-44 after a devastating spell from exciting leggie Hayden McGovern (4-9) before a whirlwind knock from Henry Carroll provided a late scare.
The Terang youngster slapped an entertaining and unbeaten 45 off 27 balls from number nine but South West fell short on 100 from its 20 overs.
In the remaining games, Warrnambool Gold eased past Portland, chasing down 83 within 13 overs, with Ryan Barnes (3-13) and Hamish Alexander (44) the stars of the show, while Hamilton (8-118) defeated Wimmera-Mallee (110) and Colac (8-143) was far too strong for Horsham (74).
Colac and Warrnambool Gold remain the only two undefeated sides of the carnival so far with a round left to play on Thursday before the final.
Sports reporter with The Standard
