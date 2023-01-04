The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

CFA volunteers have attended an industrial fire at Boorcan

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 4 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Industrial fire causing concerns, now declared safe

UPDATE, Wednesday, 1.23pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.