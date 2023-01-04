Industrial fire causing concerns, now declared safe

UPDATE, Wednesday, 1.23pm:
Country Fire Authority crews were assisted by heavy machinery to clean up waste during an industrial fire at Boorcan.
A spokesman said CFA responded to reports of a fire in recycling yard in Boorcan at 11.37am on Wednesday morning.
"Nine CFA units from Camperdown, Noorat, Terang, Boorcan, Cobrico, Mortlake and Terang brigades attended," he said.
"Crews cleaned out the impacted pile using machinery and began moving it into skip bins and will monitor before handing back to landowners.
"The scene was declared safe at 12.42pm," he said.
Earlier: The Country Fire Authority is warning that there is currently an industrial fire at Boorcan.
According to the emergency.vic.gov.au website there is a fire in waste from a rubbish truck.
The alarm was raised at the Roycrofts Road property just before noon.
A CFA spokeswoman said the waste had been dumped out and was being attended to by fire crews, smoke was visible from nearby roads and communities, the fire was under control and residents and travellers were warned to follow directions of emergency service workers on the scene and nearby.
She said there was currently no threat to the community, but people should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.
People are asked to keep the roads clear so emergency services can respond, traffic in the area may be impacted and emergency services will remain in the area for some time.
The next update is expected early this afternoon.
