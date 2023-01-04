A regular visitor to Port Fairy has raised concerns about a dangerous Norfolk pine tree after witnessing several large branches fall suddenly onto the footpath in front of him.
The incident occurred on the afternoon of New Year's Eve on Griffiths Street outside the Port Fairy Yacht Club, with the branches narrowly missing a parked car.
"I was walking along at about 4pm on December 31 when three branches fell from the last pine tree on the street," Tarrington's Ian Clare said.
"They only just missed a brand new Hilux parked there."
Mr Clare immediately notified Moyne Shire Council. "I also observed a broken branch hanging precariously halfway up the tree, ready to fall," he said.
A council spokesperson said the tree was assessed that afternoon and an arborist was brought in to deal with the issue the next day. But Mr Clare said the branches weren't removed until Tuesday, January 3 and the "widow maker" branch hanging high up the tree wasn't removed for days and the area was never signposted or cordoned off to warn pedestrians of the danger.
The spokesperson said the council staff member who assessed the site deemed it didn't pose "an immediate threat", otherwise it would have been signed and cordoned off.
Mr Clare, who is a CFA volunteer, disagreed. "What caused the first three large branches to break?," he said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.