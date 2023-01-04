The Standard
Visitor worried by 'widow maker' Port Fairy Norfolk pine

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated January 4 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 12:15pm
Moyne Shire Council has dismissed concerns from a visitor about a dangerous Norfolk pine tree in Griffiths Street, Port Fairy.

A regular visitor to Port Fairy has raised concerns about a dangerous Norfolk pine tree after witnessing several large branches fall suddenly onto the footpath in front of him.

