The Standard
Home/News/Local News

More Warrnambool eateries hit by potato shortage

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 4 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kermond's Hamburgers owner Brett Healey says the business has been hit by the potato shortage this summer.

There have been some disappointed diners at Warrnambool eateries in recent weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.