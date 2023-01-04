There have been some disappointed diners at Warrnambool eateries in recent weeks.
There have been a couple of days when Kermond's Hamburgers had to advise chips were off the menu due to a potato shortage, while Hungry Jack's was out of the tasty staple on Tuesday night.
However, both eateries now have a large supply of hot chips and don't expect to run out in the near future.
Kermond's owner Brett Healey said he didn't believe the business had been affected before by a potato shortage since opening more than 70 years ago.
"We've had a couple of days where we haven't had chips, but we're fully stocked again now," Mr Healey said.
"We're over the worst of it and we're back to our normal deliveries."
Mr Healey, who has almost 40 years' experience at the business, said Western Australia had been hit harder than Victoria, with some businesses running out of chips in November.
"I've never seen a chip shortage," he said.
Despite hot chips being temporarily off the menu, Kermond's has had a bumper summer.
Mr Healey said the hamburgers - not the chips - were what brought people to the store.
Chips were only introduced as an accompaniment in the 1980s.
"I think we've been busier this summer," Mr Healey said.
On busy summer days, up to 1000 hamburgers are sold to hungry city residents and visitors.
Meanwhile, the Portland Fish and Chip Shop remains closed because it can't source any chips.
Owner Darren Compton had planned to peel and cut his own, but revealed in a post on Facebook he would not be opening this week.
"We would like to let everyone know that we won't be open this week as we wanted to be due to not being able to get enough chips for the week to open," the post states.
"We are so sorry for the inconvenience - we feel like we are letting everyone down but it's out of our hands.
"We hope to see everyone next week."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
