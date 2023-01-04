The Standard

Warrnambool's two teams progress to 2023 Horsham Under 15 Country Week cricket semi-final stage

Updated January 4 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
Warrnambool Gold's Brock Gannon impressed with the ball and Warrnambool Blue's Charlie James and Toby Madden batted well. Pictures supplied

WARRNAMBOOL'S two representative teams - Gold and Blue - are bound for the Horsham Under 15 Country Week cricket semi-finals.

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

