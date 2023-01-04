WARRNAMBOOL'S two representative teams - Gold and Blue - are bound for the Horsham Under 15 Country Week cricket semi-finals.
Gold finished its three pool games on Wednesday undefeated while two wins and a tie were enough for Blue to cement second spot.
It means the two teams will only meet if they both progress to Friday's grand final.
It would mean a battle between father and son - Jason Mungean is coaching Blue and Zavier Mungean Gold - if that were to happen.
Zavier said a stern test against the previously undefeated South West on day three was the ideal preparation for Gold as it prepared for the finals.
"I am rapt with how the boys have gone the past three games," he said.
"Today was a bit of a test but they showed a lot of character. I am proud of how they went about it; they didn't give up."
Captain Brock Gannon was dynamic with 3-10, Max Clancey snared 2-8 and Mack Mills - a star with the bat on day two - chimed in with 2-12 as South West was restricted to 9-112.
"He bowled very, very well. He set a good field for where he was bowling and just bowled at the stumps and that's what got him his wickets," Zavier said.
In-form batsman Lachlan Rea (31) and Josh Slater (33) steadied the ship with the bat as Warrnambool Gold recorded a five-wicket win at Dimboola.
"We put ourselves in a little bit of a hole and then Josh and Lachie came out and won the game for us off their own bat which was really good to see," Zavier said.
"They're two leaders of the team. They batted smart, they didn't just hit it to the fielders, they picked the gaps and worked the ones and twos and didn't give any chances."
Warrnambool Blue tied with Portland. Both sides finished on 133 runs.
"We lost a couple of early wickets and the pitch started to keep a little bit low halfway through our innings," Jason said.
"We got to 133 and got an LBW on the second-last ball and we'd nearly run a full single while the umpire made his decision.
"Portland bowled really well, did the basics well and it was a tight game because of it. I don't think there was much between the two teams."
Jason said Charlie James (30) and Toby Madden (21) showed maturity in a challenging batting situation.
"We'd just lost our way a little bit in the middle and they got us back on track," he said.
Portland's Sebastian Harvey (51) was the standout for his side.
