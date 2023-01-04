Police have arrested a 39-year-old Colac man after executing a warrant at an address in The Esplanade on Wednesday morning.
Detective Sergeant Brendan Butland, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said drug raid was undertaken by uniform police and investigators at 8am.
Officers found about 3.5 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine.
"The arrested man has been conveyed to a Geelong police station to be interviewed," he said.
"He will be interviewed in relation to prima facie evidence of drug trafficking and other drug-related offences.
"It's expected the man will appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court later on Wednesday for a bail/remand hearing, where police will oppose bail being granted."
The interview is expected to also focus on matters uncovered last week when police officers located another amount of ice in Colac during a raid.
"Last week police members executed a warrant at a Calvert Street address and seized property suspected of being stolen, including power and gardening tools," Detective Sergeant Butland said.
"Further enquiries led to the execution of the second warrant at The Esplanade address on Wednesday morning," he said.
Anyone with information in relation to drug trafficking or other serious crime is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
