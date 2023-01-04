The Standard
A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in court for a bail/remand hearing

January 4 2023
Police have seized about 3.5 grams of ice in a Wednesday morning raid. This is a file image.

Police have arrested a 39-year-old Colac man after executing a warrant at an address in The Esplanade on Wednesday morning.

