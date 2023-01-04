Australian spinner Georgia Wareham is set to make her long-awaited return from injury in Victoria's upcoming fixtures against New South Wales at the Junction Oval on January 5 and 7.
The Mortlake export hasn't played a game of competitive cricket since October 2021 when she ruptured her ACL just weeks after making her Test debut for Australia.
The 23-year-old leg-spinner has played one Test, 23 one-day internationals and 35 twenty20 internationals for Australia and is contracted to Victoria in the Women's National Cricket League and the Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL and will return to the game after a long and arduous recovery process.
She joins Australian superstar Meg Lanning, who will feature against at competitive level after taking a break from cricket following the Commonwealth Games in August, in the strong 13-player squad.
Nicole Faltum will captain Victoria for the remainder of the season, stepping in for Sophie Molineux who ruptured her ACL during the WBBL season.
Cricket Victoria head of female cricket Sharelle McMahon said it was exciting to have so much talent named in the Victorian squad, particularly Wareham who has worked tirelessly to get back onto the park.
"It's going to be fantastic to have both Meg and Georgia back on the field for Victoria, especially against NSW in a match that will have a so much international experience," she said.
"We've seen first-hand how hard Georgia has worked in her rehabilitation, so to see her back on the field is a great reward.
"It's always exciting to have our Australian players represent Victoria, we're fortunate to have them around the group for these matches as they prepare to take on Pakistan."
McMahon added it was a great thrill to see Victorian players recognised at representative level, including a rising south-west speedster.
"It's also really pleasing to have our Victorian players recognised with selection in the Australian U19 World Cup squad, having Ella (Hayward) and Rhys (McKenna) in the squad is fantastic but it's equally exciting to see (Heytesbury Rebels') Milly Illingworth and Paris Bowdler selected who are involved with our emerging performance program."
WNCL squad: Nicole Faltum (c), Tiana Atkinson, Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Meg Lanning, Rhiann O'Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.
