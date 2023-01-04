The Standard

Mortlake's Georgia Wareham to make long-awaited return from significant knee injury for Victoria

Australian spinner Georgia Wareham is set to make her long-awaited return from injury in Victoria's upcoming fixtures against New South Wales at the Junction Oval on January 5 and 7.

