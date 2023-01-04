THE recipient of a new scholarship says attending the Lake School of Celtic Music Song and Dance in Koroit has given him an opportunity to learn new skills.
Max McDonnell is a 19-year-old mandolin and harmonica player from Melbourne who became vision impaired in one eye after an acquired brain injury six years ago. He is the first recipient of Leela's Fund.
Phillip and Rachel Naughton, who have attended the program for 16 years set up the $500 scholarship being offered for the next five years, after their granddaughter, 10-year-old Leela, died alongside her mother Deirdre in a house fire in 2021.
Throughout this week, Max has participated in mandolin and harmonica lessons, a blues session and for the first time learnt Irish jigs.
"It's been a good experience, I'm meeting with new people and different musicians and learning some new music skills," he said.
It is the first time he has attended the program, which was recommended to him through his mandolin teacher Justin Brady, who is part of the program.
Max has played mandolin for three-and-a-half years and harmonica on-and-off since he was two.
His father Randal said receiving the bursary eased Max's ability to attend.
"We're very grateful to be able to receive the bursary, albeit unfortunately off the back of a very sad situation years ago," he said.
"More so, the one thing that comes out of being around these groups is the difference it makes to children and young adults in their lives."
Max finished high school in Melbourne in 2022 and is hoping to study music performance at Box Hill Institute in 2024.
Leela's grandmother Rachel said seeing the bursary go to use for the first time made her teary.
"It's really wonderful to see someone like Max come along because of our bursary with all his talent and to see it supporting his father," Mrs Naughton said.
This year, Lake School will culminate with youth and songwriters concerts and a singalong on Saturday.
It is an annual week-long program that first ran in 2000.
It welcomes about 500 people each year to the town including students, friends and families from the south-west, other parts of the state including Melbourne, interstate and from overseas.
Lake School is a registered not-for-profit community organisation that re-invests profits made through the program back into the community.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
