Long-time landcare figurehead Geoff Rollinson is stepping down after 12 years in the top job.
The outgoing Heytesbury District Landcare Network coordinator said his crowning achievement was helping to change attitudes of farmers across the region.
"I'd say one of my biggest achievements was running the regenerative agricultural projects for the network," he said.
"The initial Keeping Carbon on the Farm project was the catalyst to all the others - that was the trigger for a lot of landholders in the area increasing their interest in regenerative ag practices.
"Carbon sequestration projects were beginning to emerge in the landscape and from there it flowed to 20 farms being part of the expanding project, reaching 30 farms in the final stage.
"To go from one farm to 30 over a period of four to five years is a significant achievement."
But the former Moyne Shire councillor said getting there wasn't easy.
"Initially there was some reluctance about it particularly when the word 'climate' or 'climate emergency' was mentioned," Mr Rollinson said.
"But when farmers could see that the regenerative ag projects were a pathway for them to respond to climate change, I think that's when a lot of the anxiety disappeared.
"But the biggest barrier overall would have to be funding - there's no money to run projects unless you're good at securing funding or you get lucky."
He said although securing grants was "where the real work started", it was rewarding work.
"The south-west fires in 2018 were both a challenge and a joy at the same time," he said.
"The challenge being farmers were heavily impacted and in some cases traumatised, but we were amazed at the resilience of the farmers and how they moved very quickly into a mode where they wanted to restore the farm and that's where landcare stepped in."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
