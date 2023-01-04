The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Garvoc farmer Bryan Dickson coughs up $10,000 in vet bills to fix bull's broken leg

JG
By Jessica Greenan
January 4 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden veterinary clinic veterinarian Simon Dean and Terang farmer Bryan Dickson with the fully-recovered bull. Picture by Sean McKenna.

It's no cock and bull story - Terang farmer Bryan Dickson paid nearly $10,000 in vet bills after his prized bull broke its leg doing a "somersault".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.