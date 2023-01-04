It's no cock and bull story - Terang farmer Bryan Dickson paid nearly $10,000 in vet bills after his prized bull broke its leg doing a "somersault".
Mr Dickson said the "very unusual" series of events rose from a routine occurrence.
"When we test animals, the good ones go into AI (artificial insemination) and the average ones just do what they please," he said.
"The bull was good enough to go into AI and part of the agreement was you had to put a halter on him.
"We tie him in a shed because there are hundreds upon hundreds of cows in there and stuff, but because he was a good boy, we thought we should probably have someone in there looking after the bull to make sure he doesn't hurt himself.
"But bugger me dead, he put his feet through the bar, did a somersault and then broke his leg while my daughter was there watching him do it.
"He broke it in a very difficult spot so everybody recommended to shoot the bull."
IN OTHER NEWS
Like horses, cattle with broken legs are often euthanised as the bones are usually shattered, making surgery and recovery highly unlikely.
But Mr Dickson had other ideas.
"I thought to myself, 'Well, people spend six to 10 grand on a dog which actually makes you no money'," he said.
"So I got thinking about it and I rang the local vet and I said 'Well, do you think we could plate it or do something like that?'
"He's such a valuable bull and it wasn't something that was impossible to do, it was just very unusual."
Fortunately for the anxious farmer and his bull, Mr Dickson said the bemused vet was keen to help.
"Luckily the local vet said 'I really like fixing up dogs and cats with orthopaedic surgery'," he said.
"He goes, 'I've never done a cow because no-one believes in it or does it because they usually shoot them, but I'm willing to try it'.
"Anyway, we did it and it cost us a fair bit of money, but the leg is good and it just about looks normal again.
"He's been health-tested and he's going to go to AI.
"A lot of farmers would be interested in someone stupid enough to pay 10 grand to fix a bull's leg. I've talked to a fair few vets and they can't believe I even tried it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.