A final scientific report on the causes of devastating algal blooms in the Curdies River since 2020 has been delayed, with a community group raising concerns about another bloom developing in the coming months.
The Deakin University report was supposed to be made public in December, but has been delayed until late January because of the "leave arrangements of key staff".
Initial results presented by Deakin scientists in October indicated most of the nutrients that ended up in the Curdies estuary and triggered the toxic blue-green algae outbreaks entered the river during a three-month peak rainfall period.
The Corangamite Catchment Management Authority, which commissioned the Deakin study, said those initial results showed there were "no quick fixes" to the health of the river.
"It is important to remember that these issues are not easily solved and won't realistically be solved quickly," CCMA community and catchment services manager Sarah Holland-Clift said in October.
But Curdies River Catchment Alliance president Barb Mullen said she was worried about the immediate health of the river.
"It doesn't seem there will be any recommendations to address the short-term pollution of the Curdies," Ms Mullen said. "It's all about a long-term program for riparian vegetation, ignoring the short-term and current pollution and ignoring the effects of blue green algae on a community like Peterborough, which is on the receiving end of it."
The algal blooms have become exponentially worse over the past three years and Ms Mullen said she was worried about what was in store this year.
"We can't go near the estuary for months on end, it's putrid. There are months of this absolutely depressing reminder that the river is dying," she said. "And everything dependent on the river will be affected. It's affected tourism, and so much of our economic future was going to be dependent on that."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
