A Thai eatery on Timor Street hummed with the chant of monks as a tight-knit community gathered to ring in the new year.
Six members of Wat Thai Bhavana Ballarat and the Melbourne Thai Buddhist Temple Incorporated made their way to Warrnambool today to bless the Red Spoon Thai Eatery for the year ahead.
Restaurant owner Patcharapa Potipun, from Thailand, said it was an important tradition.
"We invited the monks to come for good luck," she said.
"We are Buddhist, we're far away from our temple because the one we used to have here closed after COVID and at the moment the closest is the one in Ballarat.
"So I invited them to come so people who are Thai here could come and talk to the monks and listen to them. It's just like going to church."
Monk Maha Chi, from Ballarat, said he was eager to engage with the wider Warrnambool community.
"This restaurant invited us to bless the shop and mark the new year," he said.
"It's the Thai tradition to do so. Most of the time in Thailand, when there's a special occasion we invite the monks to bless the place for good luck and good karma.
"The chanting is like a blessing.
"We've come to visit and help serve the community here, not just the Thai or Buddhist community.
"Just anyone who wants to learn about the Buddhist way, invite us."
