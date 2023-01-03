The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Red Spoon Thai Eatery hosts monks from Melbourne and Ballarat for new year blessing

JG
By Jessica Greenan
January 3 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monks from Wat Thai Bhavana Ballarat and the Melbourne Thai Buddhist Temple Incorporated at Red Spoon Thai Eatery with restaurant owners Dominic Brine and Patcharapa Potipun and members of the Thai community.

A Thai eatery on Timor Street hummed with the chant of monks as a tight-knit community gathered to ring in the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.