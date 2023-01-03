Emerging Warrnambool Blue bowler Joe Douglas spun a web through a quality Hamilton District outfit on day two of Warrnambool Under 17 Junior Country Week, snaring six wickets in a dynamic performance at Merrivale Oval.
The West Warrnambool youngster, who has played six division one matches for the Panthers, not only bamboozled the opposition with his crafty off-spin but went at an economy of 1.6 to take 6-16 from his 10 overs.
His control and variety of pace was evident as he worked through the middle overs and did what all quality spinners do - shut down the tail to hold Hamilton to 156.
Douglas backed up his efforts with the bat, crafting a half-century in the run-chase.
The right-hander made 53 from 80 balls, coming in at 3-10 after a bundle of early wickets to steady the ship.
Hamilton young gun Henry Bensch, who made a blistering century and took four wickets the day prior, almost snatched victory by snaring 5-31 from his spell of 10 overs but Warrnambool Blue held firm to register a one-wicket win.
Warrnambool Blue batted on after surpassing the total in the thriller, eventually bowled out for 173.
The teenager, who describes himself as nothing more than a "part-time spinner" says he is delighted with his bowling performance.
"It was a pretty good day I reckon," he said.
"I reckon I bowled in the right spots and it helps when the fielders catch the ball. I'm just a part-time off-spinner but I've been working on it a fair bit but see myself more a batter but I do ball a fair bit."
He said with the bat he wanted to build partnerships and play his natural game.
"When I got in we were in a tricky spot so Tommy Powell and I just wanted to knuckle down and we did - I felt pretty fluent and felt like I batted really well," he said.
"I was proud when we got out and the boys got a good partnership going and got the result."
MORE SPORT:
Down at Uebergang Oval, Warrnambool Gold batsman Matthew Gome crafted a classy century to help guide his side to a thumping win against Horsham.
The highly-touted Brierly-Christ Church top-order bat came in early in the run-chase of 146, compiling an outstanding knock as the Warrnambool side raced down the runs with three wickets lost.
With the prospect of a triple-figure score in sights, the team batted on after surpassing the total, with Gome reaching his ton in the 49th over of the innings.
He finished 105 not out from 146 balls, a knock featuring six fours and two sixes and Warrnambool Gold reached 3-232 from its 50 overs to enjoy some time at the crease.
Coach Declan Bourke said it was excellent to see the young gun back up his 54 from the day prior with a big score.
"He looked good yesterday, he went a run-a-ball (on Monday) so it was good for him to cash in and win the game off his own bat," he said.
"He was very positive I thought, hit the gaps really well and just played really well. He maybe gave one chance but ran well between the wickets."
Bourke added the game was set up with a really disciplined bowling performance.
"We bowled really well in partnerships - I thought Kaden Wilson and Sam Allen bowled well together and built up the pressure," he said.
"We bowled a lot of extras (on Monday) so were keen to cut them in half because we probably should have bowled them out for a lot less."
In the remaining matches, Portland (82 and 6-41) went down to Colac (155) at Jack Keane Oval in Koroit while Wimmera Mallee (143) toppled South West Cricket (140) in a thrilling contest at Brierly Recreation Reserve.
