Weatherly Angus excited to be part of the bigger picture Advertising Feature

Matt and Faerlie Fidge look forward to showcasing a selection of their herd on property at Mortlake during Beef Week. Picture supplied.

Matt and Faerlie Fidge of Weatherly Angus are excited to be a part of the bigger picture as homebred bull Weatherly Moxy M5 is included in the Angus Society Benchmarking Program (ASBP), Cohort 13.

The Angus Society has recently announced the 27 bulls to be included in their long-running research and development program, with over 55 bulls nominated to take part. As a part of Cohort 13, Moxy was joined by fixed time AI to 60 females of the 1,646 utilised across five co-operator herds.



The program creates better accuracies in the estimated breeding values (EBV's) of registered angus cattle, while providing opportunities to look into new traits to be monitored for the betterment of the breed, and consumers. Current research projects include methane emissions and immune competence, while continuing to cement and further the industry knowledge on genomics, and growth, fertility and meat quality traits.

"Ensuring a future market is so important. We need to keep the beef delicious and tender, costs of production down, and do our best to be environmentally conscious and sustainable, keeping beef as a popular protein for end consumers," stud principal Faerlie says.



"We are rapt to be a part of the program."

Progeny of the ASBP bulls will be tracked from birth to slaughter, or first calving depending on sex, with feedback filtering through to the industry to aid in breeding selection decisions.

Weatherly Angus have previously had two bulls included in the ASBP cohort 6, and found the feedback very beneficial. With 54 daughters of seven-year-old Moxy currently in the herd, they are confident he is a bull to add value to the industry through terrific calving ease, strong growth and carcase data, and few traits below breed average.



Sons and grandsons of Moxy will be for sale by private treaty at Beef Week on Thursday February 2, along with sons of M.M.Paratrooper, C.P Moe, Beast Mode and son Plantation, EF Commando, and Murdeduke Kicking, and other Weatherly Angus bulls.

