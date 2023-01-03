A recidivist Warrnambool thief on a corrections order has been refused bail after being charged with two new burglaries.
Aaron Pennell, 38, also known as Van Someren, of Owen Street, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court via a link with Geelong court on Tuesday.
He has been remanded in custody until January 16.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Raven, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, told the court investigators executed a search warrant at Mr Pennell's address on Monday about 9.45am.
Mr Pennell is already on a 15-month community corrections order for burglaries and has served several terms of imprisonment in the past.
His new charges include a burglary and theft at a Cramer Street address in Warrnambool, allegedly committed between October 13 and 15.
Detective Sergeant Raven said entry was forced into the home via a laundry door and items stolen included an Apple iPad, an Xbox, a bag, a Sony PlayStation, DVDs, commemorative coins, a money box and three Chucky dolls.
On October 16 Warrnambool-based crime scene officers went to the Cramer Street address and conducted a forensic examination which led to material being conveyed for further analysis.
The detective said entry was also gained to a Grieve Street address between December 25 and 28 where a Kindle reading device, a speaker and battery charger were stolen after a window was forced open.
Items of interest to police were located at Mr Pennell's home and were seized by police officers.
Mr Pennell made a no comment interview and refused police access to his mobile phone.
Detective Sergeant Raven said Mr Pennell had 28 pages of prior criminal history, including a large number of burglaries, thefts and thefts of vehicles, as well as drug and bail offences.
He said it was believed Mr Pennell, a recidivist burglar, was using methamphetamine and police investigations into other burglaries were continuing.
The detective said Mr Pennell's progress on the community correction order was currently unsatisfactory, he had 20 unacceptable absences, failed to appear for a drug screen in mid December and had completed only a handful of his community work hours.
Magistrate Gerard Bryant said police had a strong case and Mr Pennell had an extensive prior criminal history.
He said the accused's progress was unsatisfactory and if the charges were proven Mr Pennell could expect to receive a significant jail term.
