The Standard
Home/News/Local News

West Warrnambool resident disappointed after vandals damage trees

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 3 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Morriss Road resident is disappointed by the vandals.

A west Warrnambool resident has expressed her dismay over senseless vandalism.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.