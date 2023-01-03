A west Warrnambool resident has expressed her dismay over senseless vandalism.
The woman, who did not want to be named, said she was shocked to see newly planted magnolia trees on nature strips had been damaged on New Year's Eve.
"They've just planted the trees and they had just started to flower," the woman said.
"They would have really enhanced the area.
"I feel really sad that there are people in our area who would do such a thing."
The woman said she was shocked when a neighbour told her he had heard someone in the early hours of New Year's Day and discovered the damage later that day.
"Someone has walked along and snapped them all off," she said.
"It's very disappointing," she said.
It's believed it's the second time the trees have been damaged since they were planted by the Warrnambool City Council last year.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said she was disappointed to hear about the damage.
"Council is very disappointed that the trees have been vandalised," Cr Arnott said.
"It takes time to establish any sort of greenery for the streetscape and this is a senseless act that affects the appearance of the area for the community.
