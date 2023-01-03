The Standard

Warrnambool Bowls Club hosts New Year's Bowls Bonanza including $12,000 triples

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 3 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reigning triples winners Ben Winter, Jay Bye-Norris and Rob Millar with runners-up Matthew Creighton, Rod Nicholson and Darren Mayes. Picture by Meg Saultry

A second venue has been sought to help host the ever-expanding Warrnambool Bowls Club $12,000 triples tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.