A second venue has been sought to help host the ever-expanding Warrnambool Bowls Club $12,000 triples tournament.
Forty-two teams from across Australia will contest the two-day competition, which pays $6000 to win, on Wednesday and Thursday at the Timor Street club.
Warrnambool Bowls Club bowls manager Paul O'Donnell said it was pleasing to see the competition grow in popularity.
"We have seven rinks at City (Memorial Bowls Club) and the rest down here," he said.
"It's gotten bigger and this is the first year we've ran singles as a warm-up event (on Tuesday) and we got 75 players for that."
The singles competition had a $5000 purse which included $2500 to the winner.
The triples event will consist of six pool games of 15 ends each before play-offs including semi-finals and a grand final on Thursday afternoon.
O'Donnell said the reigning triples champions, led by Jay Bye-Norris, had entered and "would be hard to beat" while a number of state-calibre bowlers had entered too.
Western District Playing Area weekend pennant is on a break and returns on Saturday, January 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.