Sex offender refused bail after being charged with harassing women

A registered Warrnambool sex offender on a strict prohibition order, including an overnight curfew and to not harass retail shop staff, has been charged with five new offences.
Ian Cooper, 35, of Ocean Grove in Warrnambool, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday via a link to Geelong court and was remanded in custody until January 16.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe opposed bail, saying Mr Cooper had to show compelling reasons to be released from custody and he was an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
Mr Cooper told the court he did not want to be judged by his past extensive criminal history.
Detective Acting Sergeant Jacqui Eaton, of the Warrnambool sex offences and child abuse investigation team, said that as of June 2021 Mr Cooper was a registered sex offender for eight years.
On June 21 last year Mr Cooper was also placed on a prohibition order to further protect the community.
That order included an 11pm to 6am home curfew and that he not follow, harass or stalk females or engage shop assistants in sexual conversations.
Police claim Mr Cooper breached his overnight curfew on December 28 when he was located in the Surfside Holiday Park at 11.30pm, when he claimed he was looking for a cigarette.
Detective Acting Sergeant Eaton said Mr Cooper had also gone to a Koroit Street shop twice in December and tried to chat up a shop assistant, the second time asking for her name and telephone number and kissing her hand.
During an interview with police, Mr Cooper admitted he might have been too friendly.
At 12.30am on December 29, Mr Cooper allegedly jumped out of bushes and surprised four people at The Flume off Merri Street in Warrnambool.
He shook the hand of three people, two men and a woman, before lifting another woman's hand and kissing the back of her hand.
Mr Cooper also attended another shop where another shop assistant claimed she was harassed.
Detective Acting Sergeant Eaton said the shop assistants were "quite concerned" and now left work in pairs to go to their cars.
Mr Cooper interrupted the hearing to say "I'm not a rapist".
Mr Cooper is currently on a community corrections order after being released from custody by the county court during mid October after a successful appeal.
An Office Of Corrections case worker said the accused man attended corrections but did not engage with other services.
The court heard Mr Cooper had an acquired brain injury, a diagnosed mental illness and used ice and cannabis.
Mr Cooper told the court he was on a range of medication he would not get if he went back to jail.
He said he had six appointments this week, was getting on a mental health plan and being held in custody would "muck my mental health up".
The accused said he was willing to sign-in at the Warrnambool police station daily if released on bail.
"I've been in jail more than out. I'm trying to do the right thing. The Office Of Corrections wants to work with me," he said.
"This is a wake-up call. I do not want to self-medicate with ice any more. This year there will be no more excuses."
Magistrate Gerald Bryant said Mr Cooper was released from custody on a county court-imposed corrections order in October on charges of stalking and unlawful assault.
He said the accused was subject to a prohibition order which included a curfew and limited his interactions with various people, including shop assistants.
The magistrate described parts of the alleged offending as concerning and disturbing when he approached female retail staff.
Mr Bryant said those alleged actions made people extremely uncomfortable, concerned for their safety and the interactions went well beyond simple conversations.
He said returning to one of the shops could amount to stalking behaviour.
The magistrate said Mr Cooper had committed offences of a similar nature in the not too distant past.
He said Mr Cooper presented in court with complex needs and the police case was described as strong.
