Convicted Warrnambool sex offender refused bail after being charged with harassing five women

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 3 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 12:30pm
Sex offender refused bail after being charged with harassing women

A registered Warrnambool sex offender on a strict prohibition order, including an overnight curfew and to not harass retail shop staff, has been charged with five new offences.

