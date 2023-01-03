THREE players stepped up when required as Warrnambool Gold made it back-to-back wins to start its Horsham Under 15 Country Week campaign.
Lachlan Rea (57) and Mack Mills (61) were dominant with the bat and Rory Baulch (4-12) dangerous with the ball in its 153-run victory on Tuesday.
Rea was patient, spending 117 minutes and facing 94 balls at the crease, while Mills' innings featured four boundaries.
Warrnambool Gold set Mount Gambier the lofty task of 7-218 and it was made harder as Baulch stunned the opposition batsmen.
Coach Zavier Mungean, who was pleased to restrict Mount Gambier to 65, said the team, led by that trio,dug deep.
"They did everything to plan, they went out and did everything I told them to and actually exceeded my expectations," he said.
"We batted first and the openers put on a solid 30-run partnership and then our three and four (Rea and Mills) eventually came in and made a 99-run partnership and towards the end of our batting innings, our middle order just did everything they were told to.
"With the ball we got three wickets in the first five overs which set the tone for everyone with Josh Slater taking two and then Rory Baulch came in first change."
Mungean, who was impressed with Harrison Barnes' efforts down the order, said Rea and Mills had a special connection in the middle.
"They are both Allansford-Panmure boys so they have batted together for a few years so they know exactly what each other does, so they complement each other great," he said.
"They were talking to each other in the middle, giving each other compliments and working together. It was great to watch."
Mungean said Baulch, who plays for Nestles, was "very deceiving" as a bowler.
"He just bowled line and length and aimed for the stumps and as we know, if you bowl at the stumps, you take wickets," he said.
In other games, Warrnambool Blue also made it two wins from two games when it accounted for Hamilton with Ted Hunter (47) and Ryan Mottram (38) helping it to a two-wicket win. Hunter and Mottram were the only Warrnambool Blue batsmen to reach double figures.
Hamilton batted first and posted 8-126 with six Warrnambool Blue bowlers chiming in for wickets.
South West, which is also unbeaten, was too strong for Horsham.
Parker Walsh snared 3-15 as the host association was limited to 110.
Walsh then top-scored with 45 and Albie Cheeseman contributed 43 as South West made 6-176.
Wimmera-Mallee edged home against Portland courtesy of a plucky bowling display.
It defended 9-125 with Portland falling five runs short.
Each side had a star performer with the ball - Portland's Sooria Sonti took 3-7 and Wimmera-Mallee's Kobe MacGregor impressed with 5-12.
