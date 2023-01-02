Warrnambool Blue kicked off its Horsham Under 15 Junior Boys Country Week in style on Monday, defeating Wimmera Mallee at Minyip.
The Warrnambool side were in a spot of bother at 2-18 after being sent in, but recovered superbly to post 6-258 from 45 overs, led by a string of performances through the middle order.
Charlie James was destructive at the back-end of the innings, with the Merrivale young gun belting 59 off 47 balls to boost the run-rate.
He crafted eight fours in his powerful knock.
Wimmera Mallee stood little chance after an early onslaught in the run-chase, with Connor Brisbane and Bailey Dwyer combining for seven wickets to bundle the opposition out for 67.
Warrnambool Gold had to toil a little harder to bank an opening-round win, holding off Horsham by 30 runs.
The Gold team set the hosts 170 for victory after an excellent 58 from Allansford-Panmure's Lachlan Rea. Merrivale's Brock Gannon made a patient 36 opening the batting.
While Warrnambool was unable to take 10 wickets in reply, it managed to hold the home side to 139 in a disciplined bowling display.
Gold coach Zavier Mungean said he was pleased with how the group executed their plans, particularly with the ball.
"I was really pleased, we had a plan to bowl outside off and bowl to the field and reckon we executed it perfectly," he said.
"We may not have taken wickets like they did, but we bowled to a plan and kept them to a 140 which was great.
"The fielding was also great."
He added the opening batters really helped set the tone for the day and set a defendable target.
"I thought they did a great job holding their own and getting to 0-40 and the same with the middle-order it allowed the tail to hit freely and score freely," he said. "We just wanted to keep as many wickets as possible in hand for the last 15 overs to just go hard and look for boundaries."
In the remaining matches, Hamilton District (8-218) defeated Portland and District (8-198).
