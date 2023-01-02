A controversial footpath in Timboon is one step closer after councillors finalised how it would be funded.
Corangamite Shire councillors voted to declare a special charge for the 599-metre concrete path earmarked for the eastern side of the Timboon-Curdievale Road in its December meeting.
The change saw the contribution of a large farming property with frontage to the proposal reduced from $5800 to $1100, the average of the remaining blocks' contribution.
Residents will contribute 25 per cent to the total cost and the council will foot the remainder.
But an initial survey with nearby property owners revealed just nine of the 18 supported the proposal. Further consultation with the wider public produced three submissions which also protested the removal of native trees and questioned the planning timeline.
South-west ward councillor Kate Makin said she was aware of the issues.
"This footpath will be an asset for the whole community," she said
"There is a need and a want for this footpath. I understand there have been concerns raised such as impact on trees and that the distribution is not fair as properties are different in sizes, however benefits are the same.
"We are working very close with our parks and gardens and design team to ensure any impact on trees is minimal and the beauty of Timboon is not lost."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
